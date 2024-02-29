Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be perceived as suffering, there is a huge shortage of drinking water to be supplied to Shillong, due to which the PHE department is unable to meet the demand.

Official sources on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of of 11.84 million litres per day (MLD) to meet the daily need of drinking water in Shillong.

The total amount of drinking water needed daily for those areas covered under Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) — Phase I and Phase II — is 51.30 MLD.

“The total amount of drinking water supplied in Shillong city from GSWSS Phase I and Phase II is 26 MLD,” sources said.

The PHE department is hoping to meet the shortfall in the supply of daily drinking water on completion of GSWSS Phase III.

It may be mentioned that VPP’s Mawlai MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang in the Assembly on Tuesday had questioned the non-completion of the GSWSS Phase-III project, which began in 2008. “It has taken almost 16 years for the government and till date this important project is yet to see the light of the day,” he said.

The VPP MLA also mentioned that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, during his budget presentation, had informed the House that the government is initiating several schemes for the New Shillong Township worth over Rs 1,000 crore.