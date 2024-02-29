Thursday, February 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong faces shortage of drinking water

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 28: In what may be perceived as suffering, there is a huge shortage of drinking water to be supplied to Shillong, due to which the PHE department is unable to meet the demand.
Official sources on Wednesday said that there is a shortage of of 11.84 million litres per day (MLD) to meet the daily need of drinking water in Shillong.
The total amount of drinking water needed daily for those areas covered under Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) — Phase I and Phase II — is 51.30 MLD.
“The total amount of drinking water supplied in Shillong city from GSWSS Phase I and Phase II is 26 MLD,” sources said.
The PHE department is hoping to meet the shortfall in the supply of daily drinking water on completion of GSWSS Phase III.
It may be mentioned that VPP’s Mawlai MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang in the Assembly on Tuesday had questioned the non-completion of the GSWSS Phase-III project, which began in 2008.  “It has taken almost 16 years for the government and till date this important project is yet to see the light of the day,” he said.
The VPP MLA also mentioned that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, during his budget presentation, had informed the House that the government is initiating several schemes for the New Shillong Township worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

Previous article
Political appointments ‘wasteful expenditure’
Next article
Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made it clear that the...
MEGHALAYA

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Saleng Sangma of Congress...
MEGHALAYA

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 26: Not only does the lack...
MEGHALAYA

Political appointments ‘wasteful expenditure’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 24: While Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma defends the 188 political appointments made by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...
Load more

Popular news

It’s official: Congress to go it alone in polls

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Feb 28: The All...

Congress, TMC eye Tura seat together

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 28: Opposition bigwigs Mukul Sangma...

Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

MEGHALAYA 0
State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average By...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge