Lack of awareness, higher HIV prevalence ail M’laya

State has 0.42% HIV prevalence, higher than national average

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Not only does the lack of awareness on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) beleaguer Meghalaya, but the prevalence of HIV among adults in the state is an “alarming” 0.42 per cent, which is higher than the national average at 0.21 per cent.

This was revealed by Project Director of Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS), Dr B Decruse, while speaking at the inaugural event of the Red Fest-The North East Multimedia Campaign (NEMMC) organised under the theme ‘North East United Against HIV/AIDS’ at Lariti Centre for Performing Arts, Mawkasiang, New Shillong Township, on Wednesday.

Informing that there is a decreasing trend among many of the States and Union Territories in the country, Decruse said that the trend is increasing as far as states in the Northeastern region are concerned.

“As of now, the HIV scenario in Meghalaya as well as Northeastern states is very alarming,” she said

As per the epidemiological significance of Northeastern states based on the behaviour of HIV epidemic, it is reflected that the data from IBBS 2014-15 and estimations of 2022, the states of Mizoram (2.34%), Nagaland (1.34%) and Manipur (0.94%) have one of the highest adult HIV prevalence.

Stating that the level of awareness of the people of the state on HIV/AIDS is very less, she said that it is only 17 per cent among the males and only 60 per cent among the females.

“The level of discrimination for the people living with HIV is very high. To cope up with this challenge, MACS is committed to increase awareness and sensitisation campaign across the state right from the village level up to the school, colleges, and university and also at the work place,” she said.

She said that the MACS is trying to promote counseling and testing, and then linking them to treatment as well as adherence to treatment.

Decruse said that they are trying to reach out to people who inject drugs and also to the key population through its Prevention Unit.

She stated that in spite of all the efforts that have been made, the problem of HIV/AIDS remains very challenging.

“Therefore, NACO (National AIDS Control Organisation) together with MACS calls for collective efforts of all concerned citizen to join hands in North East Multimedia campaign,” she said.

The campaign aims to raise awareness, empower communities and support the issue of HIV/AIDS in the Northeastern region by targeting the youth and vulnerable population.

“It aims to recognise and promote local music talent nurturing and empowering them by giving a platform to showcase their talent thereby spreading positive messages,” she said.

The slogan of the event was ‘North East United against HIV AIDS’.

On the other hand, NACO Deputy Director, Bhavana Rao, speaking at the event, observed that the trend is that the HIV prevalence and incidence in the Northeastern states is alarming. “We really need to work upon it,” she remarked.

“Many states in Northeast India have seen an increase in annual new HIV infections in 2022 as compared to the data which we had in 2010. So, according to the annual report, Meghalaya is witnessed an increase by 150%. And the situation is even poor in Tripura and Arunachal with more than 200% increase,” the NACO Deputy Director said.

She further stated that the prevalence is more than one per cent in two of the Northeastern states — Mizoram and Nagaland.

“It is very important to provide the youth with the correct information and opportunities. We have ambitious goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” she said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, Joram Beda said that the main purpose of organising such a multimedia campaign is to create awareness. “We have accelerated the research and development and we have pushed back the boundaries of science. We are now in the hot pursuit of a cure. We have championed the rights of the most marginalised and vulnerable,” he said.

According to him, the gains they have made are under a threat with signs of wavering political commitment and declining funding. “We need to accelerate our efforts to eliminate AIDS and amplify the impact on investment,” Beda said.

Others who spoke at the event include East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah and Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, Isawanda Laloo.

The bands and artistes who performed during the event include Lenzing Domingo & Band from Arunachal Pradesh; Chali and the Band from Mizoram; Moko Koza from Nagaland; Pillow Records from Tripura; Toxic Pony from Meghalaya; Voodoo Child from Assam; Aloke Y from Nagaland; 1 BHK from Manipur; Girish and the Chronicles from Sikkim and Summersalt from Meghalaya.

The North East Multi-Media Campaign, spearheaded by NACO, aims to utilise the power of music to educate and empower communities in the fight against HIV.

Several informative stalls with IEC (Information, Education and Communication) materials by different State AIDS Control Societies and Development Partners were set up at the event.