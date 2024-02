Shillong, February 29: It is after 55 days that the absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested in Sandeshkhali case in West Bengal on Thursday morning.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas and will be produced in court, India Today reported.

The arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court pulled up the West Bengal police for the delay in taking action against Sheikh.