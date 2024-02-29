Thursday, February 29, 2024
Weather in Jammu & Kashmir: UT braces for heavy snow and rain

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 29: J&K braced up for another spell of heavy rain and snow beginning Thursday night as weather office issued adverse advisory to people.

A Meteorological MeT office statement said that a wet spell is beginning in the union territory from February 29 evening.

Rain and snow over widespread areas is expected to occur till March 3. Weather will show signs of improvement from March 4 onwards.

People living in avalanche prone areas are advised not to venture out unnecessarily.

Srinagar had 2.1, Gulmarg minus 5.6 and Pahalgam minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 8.1, Kargil minus 12.8 and Drass as minus 17.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 8.6, Batote 4.3, Bhaderwah 1.4 and Banihal 5.4 as the minimum temperature. (IANS)

