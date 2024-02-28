Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Adverse weather advisory in Jammu and Kashmir from February 29

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 28: Sky was partly cloudy in J&K on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) official forecast rain and snow from Thursday evening onwards.

A statement issued by Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of local MeT department here, said, “An active Western Disturbance most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from February 29th evening onwards.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread Moderate Rain/Snow is expected over most places of J&K till 3rd March (Afternoon) with peak activity on 1st night to 2nd night (March).

“Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of North Kashmir, Central & South Kashmir & Pir Panjal range of Jammu Division.

“Few places may experience thunder/Lightning/Hail Storm accompanied by gusty winds during 1st & 2nd March.

“In view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over few middle & higher reaches, travellers/tourists are advised to plan accordingly & follow admin/Traffic Police advisory.

“General public in hilly areas are advised not to venture out in avalanche prone areas & sloppy areas. (Follow avalanche warnings & advisories).

“Chances of landslides/mudslides and shooting stones at a few places. Farmers are advised to withhold irrigation and other farm operations during 1st week of March.”

Srinagar had 4.5, Gulmarg minus 5.6 and Pahalgam minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature on Wednesday.

Leh town in Ladakh had minus 6.5 and Kargil minus 9.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.1, Katra 7.6, Batote 3.1, Bhaderwah 1.2 and Banihal 3.6 as the minimum temperature. (IANS)

CISF faces stiff challenge of curbing illegal wildlife trade through airports
