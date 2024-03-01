Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday expressed concerns over an Assam-based organisation allegedly threatening to dismantle a statue of Jesus Christ and other Christian symbols at the Sacred Heart Secondary School, Marmain in the Ri-Bhoi district.

The JAC comprises the leaders of the Ri-Bhoi Youth Development and Social Organisation, Ri Bhoi Youth Federation, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation, All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA), and the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Marmain Area (SRSMA).

In a formal complaint addressed to the Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner, the JAC leaders condemned Assam’s Sanmilita Sanatan Samaj for interfering in the affairs of the school at Marmain. They also urged the district police to initiate a thorough investigation against the leaders of the Karbi Traditional Faith Association (KTFA) and take appropriate action against them for threatening the school.

After the meeting with the deputy commissioner, SRSMA leader Dhiren Klein and AMKA secretary Bistocan Timung shared the details obtained from the parents of students studying at the said school.

According to the information received, the KTFA conducted a meeting on February 25 on the Assam-Meghalaya border and allegedly instructed the school authorities to remove the statue of Christ and other images related to Christianity.

The KTFA also threatened to demolish the statue and remove the other images if the school failed to comply, it was learned.

The JAC leaders highlighted the potential for a breakdown in the law-and-order situation in the border areas, thereby affecting the peace and tranquillity maintained by the community over the years.

The threat messages from the KTFA and warning posters that went viral on social media intensified the concerns.

The JAC called for the deployment of police personnel in the area to prevent any untoward incidents in the near future.