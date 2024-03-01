Friday, March 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Police begin inquiry into HNLC extortion report on social media

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The state police have launched an investigation into social media reports about an alleged extortion drive by the proscribed HNLC via WhatsApp.
Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Thursday told The Shillong Times that police’s cyber wing is probing the alleged distribution of extortion notes via WhatsApp.
“We are keeping a close watch. The main problem is that people are not reporting on time whenever they receive such extortion notes. We take suo-motu cognizance whenever such reports appear on social or mainstream media,” Bishnoi said.
The DGP refused to confirm whether the demand notes were issued by the HNLC.
“Element and people with vested interests can use the name of HNLC and issue demand notes,” Bishnoi said.
He also stated that the Inspector-General (Law and Order) is currently in Garo Hills to review the reported regrouping of the GNLA.

Previous article
State’s paediatric neurosurgeons explore ideas for collaboration
Next article
Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on a daily basis By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Following the...
MEGHALAYA

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in the state last year were recorded from East Khasi...
MEGHALAYA

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday expressed concerns over an Assam-based organisation...
MEGHALAYA

State’s paediatric neurosurgeons explore ideas for collaboration

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: The three-day 34th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Paediatric Neurosurgery got...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on...

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in...

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee...
Load more

Popular news

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on...

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in...

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge