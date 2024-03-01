Police begin inquiry into HNLC extortion report on social media

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: The state police have launched an investigation into social media reports about an alleged extortion drive by the proscribed HNLC via WhatsApp.

Director General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Thursday told The Shillong Times that police’s cyber wing is probing the alleged distribution of extortion notes via WhatsApp.

“We are keeping a close watch. The main problem is that people are not reporting on time whenever they receive such extortion notes. We take suo-motu cognizance whenever such reports appear on social or mainstream media,” Bishnoi said.

The DGP refused to confirm whether the demand notes were issued by the HNLC.

“Element and people with vested interests can use the name of HNLC and issue demand notes,” Bishnoi said.

He also stated that the Inspector-General (Law and Order) is currently in Garo Hills to review the reported regrouping of the GNLA.