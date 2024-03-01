M’laya to get Rs 1,090 cr as tax devolution

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: Meghalaya will receive a total sum of Rs 1,090 crore in two instalments of the tax devolution from the Centre.

The Union government on Thursday released an amount of Rs 1.42 lakh crore to the state for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

This release will be in addition to the tax devolution of Rs 71,061 crore already released on February 12, 2024.

The states have, so far, received a total of three instalments of tax devolution in February.