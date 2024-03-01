Friday, March 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to get Rs 1,090 cr as tax devolution

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 29: Meghalaya will receive a total sum of Rs 1,090 crore in two instalments of the tax devolution from the Centre.
The Union government on Thursday released an amount of Rs 1.42 lakh crore to the state for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.
This release will be in addition to the tax devolution of Rs 71,061 crore already released on February 12, 2024.
The states have, so far, received a total of three instalments of tax devolution in February.

Previous article
Assault of HYC leader: MHRC notice to SP
Next article
HC notice to Centre, MHA on delay in payment of compensation
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on a daily basis By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Following the...
MEGHALAYA

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in the state last year were recorded from East Khasi...
MEGHALAYA

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Thursday expressed concerns over an Assam-based organisation...
MEGHALAYA

Police begin inquiry into HNLC extortion report on social media

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: The state police have launched an investigation into social media reports about an...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on...

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in...

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee...
Load more

Popular news

KSU constructs ‘house’, asserts control over Maxwelton Estate

MEGHALAYA 0
Union’s Laban unit says construction activities will continue on...

EKH had most POCSO cases in 2023: Report

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 29: Most POCSO cases in...

Concern over Assam group’s threat to school in Ri-Bhoi

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, Feb 29: The Joint Action Committee...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge