Friday, March 1, 2024
EDITORIAL

One nation, one poll

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Latest hints are that the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ system could be introduced by 2029, when the further round of the General Elections is scheduled in the normal course. The idea emerged during the first term of the Modi government, it dragged on for many years and could not be implemented for the 2019 and 2024 polls. For one, such a reform cannot be undertaken without a thorough study, which is time consuming. It takes more time in a nation where the leaders’ and babus’ lazy styles ensure things move at a snail’s pace. What can be done in a day would be accomplished in a year’s time. As a result, expenses from the exchequer for such exercises would rise sky-high. Yet, the idea of holding polls in one sweet go across the country for both assemblies and the lower house of parliament is appreciable. It can save money, time and effort at multiple levels.
So many questions naturally crop up. For one, if a government in a state falls midway through its term, a tricky situation arises. The next election can be held only after the end of the five-year term. For this, a proposal under consideration of the national law commission and a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind is to form an all-party government for the rest of the term. Or, a midterm election can be held for that particular state. A question would arise, what of Parliament, if a government falls. The political leadership should sit together, discuss, sort out such issues until some clarity emerges.
Systems need to be changed or reformed for the better. Every system faces wear and tear over a period of time. The systems in this country were set in motion at the start of the post-Independence era some 77 years ago. They have rusted over the years. Vested interests tightened their grip over these systems. Even the system of democracy itself needs a relook. As Indira Gandhi once testified, different nations adopt different forms of democracy. It’s only that the fundamentals – of people’s will shaping their collective destiny – need to be preserved. A leadership with grit and determination can plan and implement reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two terms saw fewer attempts at reforms other than that he implemented Manmohan Singh’s idea of a unified market taxation system, the GST.

Previous article
Railroading the Opposition
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Are we looking at a presidential form of election?

Editor, According to news from the Press Trust of India on 27.02.2024 Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Romancing the Past for the Future is Daunting

By Patricia Mukhim As a society we have some congenital disorders that defy any attempt at correction, Every society...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tirot Sing and Meghalaya Looking South

By Rudi Warjri The life size statue of the legendary folk hero Tirot Sing was unveiled at the Indira...
SPORTS

Danns, Koumas take Reds past Southampton

Liverpool 3 – 0 Southampton London Feb 29: Teenager Jayden Danns called it “the best day of my life”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Are we looking at a presidential form of election?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, According to news from the Press Trust of India...

Romancing the Past for the Future is Daunting

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim As a society we have some congenital...

Tirot Sing and Meghalaya Looking South

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri The life size statue of the legendary...
Load more

Popular news

Are we looking at a presidential form of election?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, According to news from the Press Trust of India...

Romancing the Past for the Future is Daunting

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim As a society we have some congenital...

Tirot Sing and Meghalaya Looking South

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Rudi Warjri The life size statue of the legendary...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge