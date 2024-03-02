1st Bn BSF celebrates its 58th Raising Day

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The 1st Battalion BSF, on Friday, commemorated its 58th Raising Day with a week-long celebration, showcasing its rich history and exemplary contributions.

Initially established at Tekenpur on March 1, 1966, as the 1st Battalion of the BSF, the force has left an indelible mark through its outstanding service, particularly during the 1971 War with Pakistan on the Western front.

The week-long celebration started at the border with civic action programmes in Bagli and Mahadev villages under South West Garo Hills district.

The battalion organised a football tournament for boys and girls, awarding winners with medals and trophies.

Additionally, two medical camps were held in Bagli and Mahadev, providing free check-ups for residents in the border area.

Diversifying the events, a weapon exhibition was organised at the Dhanakgre campus, Tura, showcasing the battalion’s prowess in weaponry and equipment. To further commemorate the 58th Raising Day, a blood donation camp was organised, wherein 58 blood units were donated with doctors’ assistance from Civil Hospital, Tura.

The Raising Day finale featured a ‘Bada Khana’ (a collective meal) with cultural performances like Bihu and Bhangra dances and folk music. Officers, subordinate officers, and Jawans actively participated in the finale. Arun Lal Bhagat, Officiating DIG Sector HQ Tura was the chief guest, and Sunil Shekhawat, Commandant, 1st Battalion BSF, extended warm welcome, and best wishes to all BSF personnel.