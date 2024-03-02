Appeal for toll free number if harassed at health centres

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) Sohiong Zone on Friday asked Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to introduce a toll free number to enable the people to lodge a complaint if they face any problem or are subjected to harassment in any of the health centres across the state.

Seaking to reporters, HYC Sohiong president Purningstar Shabong said that they have received numerous complaints from time to time from the general public on the difficulties faced by them when they visit the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Sohiong due to shortage of manpower. At present, he claimed, there is only one doctor posted at Sohiong CHC and very few staff making it difficult to provide the required services to the people.

Shabong further said that there are occasions when the staff are not ready to admit patients for treatment of minor disease or ailment, and are even rude to them.

The minister has assured that the department will be posting more doctors at the CHC once they manage to recruit them.