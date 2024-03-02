AITC waiting for INDIA Bloc nod but stand is very clear: Mukul Sangma

Mendipathar, Mar 2: Without completely ruling himself out from the fray of the upcoming MP elections to the Tura seat, AITC leader, Mukul Sangma has stated that the party was waiting for a nod from the INDIA Bloc on fielding a candidate.

“The party has made it abundantly clear keeping in mind the talk at the INDIA Bloc level. We expect the other parties who are part of the Bloc to work together. We have made it clear that out of the two seats, the TMC will provide a candidate for the Tura seat. We will definitely fight the election and we are hopeful that the other parties will work together with us. We will definitely put up a candidate,” said Mukul during a conversation this afternoon.

He also added that the election committee of the party was to meet soon and would likely make an announcement soon on the matter.

Speaking on whether he would propose himself as a candidate, while not ruling out the possibility, he said he was engrossed with the affairs of the state and the mal-governance of the present government.

“I am more engrossed with the affairs of the state at the moment. Keeping in mind the ramifications of the mal-governance that is taking place, a part of which is the reason we are here today (signature campaign against illegal smuggling of areca nuts). We are here for the sake of the interest of the people of the state,” stated the former CM.