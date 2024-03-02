Mukul launches signature campaign against illegal areca nut smuggling,

Resubelpara, Mar 2: Alarmed at state of the areca nut farmers of the state following reports of the illegal smuggling of areca nut from neighbouring Bangladesh into India through the state and subsequent fallout on farmers, AITC leader and Songsak MLA, Mukul Sangma launched a signature campaign to demand a high level probe into the matter.

In a meeting held this afternoon, Feb 2, in the town of Mendipathar, the former CM termed the continued smuggling of areca nut a case of mal-governance which needed to be thoroughly probed. Mukul heard earlier raised the matter in the recently concluded Assembly session where he stated that the farmers of the state would have no option but to dump the fruit in front of the state Secretariat.

“There have been various reporters from concerned people including whistle blowers, who have stated the obvious on the illegal import of betel nuts from Bangladesh but the state and district administrations have refused to budge on the stressful issue. It has become pertinent to raise awareness on the issue as the state government seems to be hearing from ear before passing it through the other one,” said Mukul to those gathered during the launch.

While the illegal trade has been going on for some time now, the impact of this is currently being felt in the various markets across Garo Hills. Prices, which were once over Rs 6000 per bag of betel nut, have now come down to about Rs 3000 in almost all the markets across the Garo Hills region. Despite the low rates, there were still no buyers, most of whom were from nearby Assam.

“It has taken perseverance over decades to finally move our people from subsistence farming (jhum cultivation) to a more sustainable income method through the introduction of horticulture products in the region. Now that people were getting some form of returns, they are faced with an unprecedented situation,” he added.

Mukul said reports of the illegal importation of betel nuts were doing the rounds and upon closer investigation, it was found that indeed markets in Assam, which sustained the entire betel nut farming community, were flooded with high quantities of illegal betel nuts, bought at a lower rate. This had impacted the entire value chain with the farmer being at the receiving end.

“This year there has been a lot of damage to the crop which has meant that the volume of betel nuts produced has gone down. This should naturally lead to a price rise but the opposite has been the case. Our farmers are not being able to sell their products as the markets have been flooded with illegal betel nuts from Bangladesh. There are just no buyers,” he asserted.

He added that the transfer of then deputy commissioner of NGH, Kumari Mithali Chandra, a day after she ordered an inquiry following a complaint, was a clear indicator that the government was unwilling to stop the illegal smuggling.

“No one other than the CM can transfer a magistrate. You just have to read between the lines to know what is happening and that too with such impunity. We have given them a year to show they are willing to work for people but this is a clear cut case of mal-governance and encouragement to smuggling for our youth,” he felt.

He urged everyone in the state to come forward and sign the petition that will go through the entire state for signatures for a week before a petition seeking an independent agency probe.

“We want everyone cutting across party lines to understand the plight of betel nut farmers and sign the petition. After a week, we will be taking this to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and we have trust in the PM’s adage of ‘Na Khaunga, na khane dunga’. It is also mandated that the probe be given to a central, independent agency as the matter is of international significance,” said the former CM.

The petition, as per the AITC leader, would include a demand for an independent probe as well as the persecution of those behind the racket under the ambit of the law.

Mukul was joined in the program by MDCs, Cherak Momin, Rinaldo K Sangma and Pardinand D Shira while also being the first to sign the petition.