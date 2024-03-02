Saturday, March 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

LS polls: BJP names 5 candidates for Delhi; Sushma Swaraj’s daughter to make electoral debut

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 2:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday announced the names of five candidates from Delhi.

In a media briefing, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that Praveen Khandelwal will be the party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi.

Praveen Khandelwal, a Delhi-based businessman and the founder of Confederation of All India Traders, and Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, are making their electoral debut.

Maonj Tiwari, singer and actor — serving as a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, had won the seat two times in 2014 and 2019 elections. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is sitting MLA from Badarpur assembly constituency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the names of four candidates for Delhi.

The Delhi-ruling AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

Three of the four candidates announced by the AAP are currently serving as MLAs. Kumar is legislator from Kondli, Bharti from Malviya Nagar and Sahiram Pehelwan from Tughlakabad. Mishra, a former Congress MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka assembly constituency, joined the AAP in 2022.

IANS

Previous article
Indian-Americans certain BJP will ride back to power under PM Modi
Next article
LS polls: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LS polls: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

New Delhi, March 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for...
Health

Time to make cancer a notifiable disease: Experts

Shillong, march 2: Emphasising the critical challenges and the government's concerted efforts to combat cancer, the experts on...
Business

Coal production from captive, commercial mines jumps by 27 percent

Shillong, March 2: The total coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines in the country...
NATIONAL

Indian-Americans certain BJP will ride back to power under PM Modi

New Delhi, March 2:  As they keenly wait for the grand electoral spectacle to unfold in their country...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LS polls: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...

Time to make cancer a notifiable disease: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, march 2: Emphasising the critical challenges and the...

Coal production from captive, commercial mines jumps by 27 percent

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: The total coal production and dispatch...
Load more

Popular news

LS polls: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)...

Time to make cancer a notifiable disease: Experts

Health 0
Shillong, march 2: Emphasising the critical challenges and the...

Coal production from captive, commercial mines jumps by 27 percent

Business 0
Shillong, March 2: The total coal production and dispatch...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge