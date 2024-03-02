Saturday, March 2, 2024
Meghalaya lad to attend mountaineering course

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 1: Ricky Rani, a resident of Lad Mawphlang, has been nominated by the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) to attend the Basic Mountaineering Course at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, MeSCMA said in a statement on Friday.
Mountaineering is a combination of physical, mental and psychological strength as well as endurance and teamwork. Before attending such courses trainees need to prepare themselves for at least 4 months with proper nutrition and physical exercise.
Rani’s participation in the training will benefit the MeSCMA to promote, encourage the youths of the State to take interest in adventure activities and learn the rope access techniques, solution of evacuation for search and rescue, the statement further added.

