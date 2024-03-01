Friday, March 1, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

‘Kuldeep Yadav deserves Grade A contract, but…,’ says his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 29: Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach, Kapil Dev Pandey, feels the Chinaman bowler deserves a Grade A annual contract considering his consistent performance on the international stage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. Despite expectations of a significant raise for Kuldeep, he was only promoted to Grade B from Grade C.

Kuldeep showcased his prowess during the 2023 World Cup in India, securing 15 wickets in 11 matches with an impressive economy rate of 4.45. Additionally, in 2023, he displayed his skills in nine T20Is, claiming 14 wickets.

Speaking to IANS, his childhood coach Kapil said, “Kuldeep is perhaps one of the best in the world, at the moment. He should have been promoted to Grade A. He has been performing consistently well, but I am sure he will achieve that place soon.”

“Whatever, opportunity he is getting currently, he is delivering tremendously. I spoke to him a few days back and told him to keep up the spirit and don’t bother about anything else and focus only on the game,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
Centre fast-tracks bypass projects to decongest Indore, Guwahati
Next article
Death toll in Bangladesh building fire rises to 45
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that it has signed five major capital...
NATIONAL

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who had gone as support staff to work with the...
NATIONAL

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

New Delhi, March 1: Some students were injured in a clash between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University...
NATIONAL

India elections: Google partners with news publishers, fact-checkers to curb deepfakes

New Delhi, March 1:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Google on Friday announced to support ‘Shakti, India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who...

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Some students were injured in...
Load more

Popular news

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who...

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Some students were injured in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge