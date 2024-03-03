Sunday, March 3, 2024
Richarlison out for a month with injury

By: Agencies

London, March 2: Tottenham forward Richarlison will be out for “three to four weeks” with a knee injury, says boss Ange Postecoglou.
The Brazilian, 26, picked up the injury in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat by Wolves last time out.Richarlison has scored 10 goals in 22 top-flight appearances so this season.
“Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor, but that has been how our season has gone,” said Postecoglou.Nine of Richarlison’s goals have come in his past 10 matches.
Tottenham have struggled with injuries in recent weeks with Postecoglou still without defender Pedro Porro, and Ryan Sessegnon is set to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his hamstring this week.But, they could be boosted by the return of full-back Destiny Udogie, who was back in training this week. (Agencies)

