Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Technology

Some apps of 8 of 10 Indian firms back on Google Play Store

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 4: As the battle between Google and Indian startups intensifies, some apps of eight out of 10 key homegrown companies — who are spearheading the fight with the tech giant — are already back on Google Play Store after they complied with the new policy, sources said here on Monday.

Many apps are already back on the Play Store as they comply with Google’s policy and are returning. According to sources, most are opting for the consumption-only option for their relisting on the Play Store.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies, including Matrimony and Shaadi.com from Play Store.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app were also delisted by Google.

After facing criticism, the tech giant reinstated some of the apps belonging to Shaadi.com, Info Edge’s Naukri, 99acres and NaukriGulf, but many others continue to be delisted.

On Sunday, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said that a majority of apps that were delisted by Google Play are yet to be relisted.

Google and Indian startups are currently locked in a fierce battle over new Play Store policies, and the government is also intervening to resolve the matter. (IANS)

Previous article
Nokia, STL partner to develop connectivity solutions for governments, enterprises
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mohd Danish’s advice for aspiring singers: ‘Be persistent, never stop learning’

Mumbai, March 4:  The third runner up of 'Indian Idol 12', Mohd Danish, who will be seen as...
NATIONAL

Interoperable payment system for Net banking to be launched this year: RBI chief

Mumbai, March 4:  RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the interoperable payment system for internet banking...
NATIONAL

‘My work is over here’: Justice Gangopadhyay ends judicial career with recommendation for action against district judge

Kolkata, March 4:  Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday ended his career on the bench with...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC issues notice on wrestlers’ plea against WFI elections

New Delhi, March 4: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on petition by wrestlers Bajrang Punia,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mohd Danish’s advice for aspiring singers: ‘Be persistent, never stop learning’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 4:  The third runner up of 'Indian...

Interoperable payment system for Net banking to be launched this year: RBI chief

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 4:  RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday...

‘My work is over here’: Justice Gangopadhyay ends judicial career with recommendation for action against district judge

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 4:  Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay...
Load more

Popular news

Mohd Danish’s advice for aspiring singers: ‘Be persistent, never stop learning’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, March 4:  The third runner up of 'Indian...

Interoperable payment system for Net banking to be launched this year: RBI chief

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, March 4:  RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday...

‘My work is over here’: Justice Gangopadhyay ends judicial career with recommendation for action against district judge

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 4:  Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge