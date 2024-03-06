Wednesday, March 6, 2024
BusinessNews Alert

Indian healthcare innovation market to reach $60 bn by 2028: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 6: Driven by pharma services and technology, the healthcare innovation market in India is expected to reach $60 billion by 2028, according to a report on Wednesday.

In FY 2023, the overall Indian healthcare market was valued at about $180 billion. It is projected to grow at approximately 10-12 per cent CAGR to reach $320 billion by FY 2028.

Healthcare innovation market, currently valued at $30 billion, accounts for 15 per cent of the overall market.

The new report by Bain & Company and HealthQuad, showed that pharma services and healthtech with vaccines and biotech, and medtech will remain the largest segments and drive about 80 per cent of the growth.

Further, consumerisation of health, reconfigurations to the global healthcare value chain, a deepening of Indian scientific and technological expertise, and regulatory tailwinds are other factors that will boost growth in innovation.

“From cutting-edge pharma services to disruptive healthtech and medtech advancements, India’s healthcare innovation landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation. With its focus on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness, India’s healthcare innovation market is addressing domestic needs and making its mark on the global stage,” said Aarthi Rao, Partner at Bain & Company, in a statement.

“This $30 billion sector is fuelled by rising investments, supportive government policies, a deepening scientific talent pool and brimming with potential in nascent fields such as Biotech and MedTech,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for govt jobs: Sports minister Anurag Thakur
Next article
Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety audit of all the old buildings including the heritage...
NATIONAL

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening of the women of Sandeshkhali, who have been protesting...
NATIONAL

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Bihar came under train while he was...
NATIONAL

Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for govt jobs: Sports minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 6:  In what will be a major move in turning sports into to viable career...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety...

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening...

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt to conduct safety audit of old buildings

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, March 6: Meghalaya government is conducting a safety...

Wave of protests by Sandeshkhali women will now spread to entire Bengal: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 6: The wave of the recent awakening...

Migrant worker on video call with wife run over by train in K’taka

NATIONAL 0
Mysuru, March 6: In a shocking incident, a migrant...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge