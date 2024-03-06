Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for govt jobs: Sports minister Anurag Thakur

“In keeping with our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs,” said the minister in a post on X.

“I’m pleased to announce that @DoPTGoI, in consultation with @IndiaSports, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs,” the minister added.

According to the sports minister, medal winners from the Khelo India Games – Youth, University, Para and Winter will be eligible for government jobs.

“Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports.

“These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower,” he concluded.

IANS