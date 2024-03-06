Wednesday, March 6, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine shoots down 38 Russian drones, says Ukrainian Air Force

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 6: Ukraine shot down 38 of the 42 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement as quoted by media reports.

Russian military forces attacked with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied parts of Donetsk region, while the drones were launched from the occupied Crimea, as well as Kursk region and Russia’s port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia has been using Shahed drones supplied by Iran at targets deep inside Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile units of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Sumy region.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Russian forces launched a wave of attack drones at Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy, striking multiple areas of the city, according to the regional military administration, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.

Several explosions were also reported on Tuesday evening in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi. (IANS)

Previous article
Biden, Trump lead in ‘Super Tuesday’ wins, edging closer to rematch
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is sure to give sporting talent a leg up and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the theatrical film 'Tejas', has opined that...
Business

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious semiconductor journey with a likely groundbreaking ceremony of three...
NATIONAL

Expecting a wife to do household chores not cruelty: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Mar 6:  Setting aside a family court's order denying grant of divorce to a man, the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

Popular news

Jobs for Khelo India athletes will give sporting talent a leg up, country more medals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 6: In a move that is...

Kangana’s message to Anupam Kher on b’day eve: ‘All sexy people born in March’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, March 6: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last...

India’s chip manufacturing progress under PM Modi begins to jolt China’s dominance

Business 0
Shillong, Marc 6: As India embarks on its ambitious...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge