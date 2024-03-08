Friday, March 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

CBI to seek extension of Sheikh Shahjahan’s custody from court

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Kolkata, March 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will approach the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday to seek the extension of its custody for Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind of the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF sleuths in Sandeshkhali.

Sources said the principal argument of CBI will be that their sleuths hardly got time to interrogate Shahjahan after it got his custody from the CID-West Bengal on the March 5 evening.

After being arrested on February 28 late night, Shahjahan was first presented at the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on the next day, which remanded him to ten days of police custody. The tenure of that custody is scheduled to expire on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a team of CBI officials escorted heavily by armed personnel of the Central Armed Police reached the residence of Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, in front of which the attack on ED and CAPF personnel had taken place.

The combined CBI-CAPF team, according to sources, is 50, and special security precautions have been taken. A couple of members from the forensic department are also accompanying the team, sources added.

Meanwhile, sources aware of the development, said that during the last two days of CBI custody, Shahjahan has started cooperating with the investigating officials during the course of interrogation.

The accused was being confronted with the details of the call lists of two of his mobile phones through which he had been constantly interacting with his close associates just before the attack on ED and CAPF personnel.

As per documents available with the CBI sleuths, the accused made 28 phone calls from these two mobiles within a span of 30 minutes before the attack took place on January 5.

IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
IAF’s newest transport aircraft C-295 MW makes maiden landing at Agatti airport
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Musk-run X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content

Shillong, March 8: Taking on legacy media, Elon Musk-run X on Friday introduced 'Articles' which is a new...
NATIONAL

PM Modi urges top digital content creators to start ‘Create on India Movement’

New Delhi, March 8:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a clarion call to the top digital...
INTERNATIONAL

UN expert urges Israel to end ‘starvation campaign’ in Gaza

Shillong, Mach 8: A United Nations (UN) expert has condemned Israel's "destruction" of the food system in Gaza...
NATIONAL

IAF’s newest transport aircraft C-295 MW makes maiden landing at Agatti airport

New Delhi, March 8: Indian Air Force's one of the largest transport aircraft C-295 MW has made its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Musk-run X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content

Technology 0
Shillong, March 8: Taking on legacy media, Elon Musk-run...

PM Modi urges top digital content creators to start ‘Create on India Movement’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 8:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

UN expert urges Israel to end ‘starvation campaign’ in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, Mach 8: A United Nations (UN) expert has...
Load more

Popular news

Musk-run X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content

Technology 0
Shillong, March 8: Taking on legacy media, Elon Musk-run...

PM Modi urges top digital content creators to start ‘Create on India Movement’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 8:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

UN expert urges Israel to end ‘starvation campaign’ in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, Mach 8: A United Nations (UN) expert has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge