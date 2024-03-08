Friday, March 8, 2024
NATIONAL

IAF's newest transport aircraft C-295 MW makes maiden landing at Agatti airport

New Delhi, March 8: Indian Air Force’s one of the largest transport aircraft C-295 MW has made its maiden landing at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep.

The IAF said that as part of a training mission, the IAF C-295 MW aircraft made its maiden landing at the Airport recently.

“Landing at the remote location after taking off from the hinterland, this marks a significant milestone in enhancing our nation’s aerial capabilities,” the IAF added.

India had signed a deal with Airbus for 56 C-295 aircraft in 2021 and received the first aircraft last year. The aircraft are replacing the IAF’s fleet of British origin AVRO, a twin-engine turboprop inducted way back in the 1960s.

According to the deal, the first 16 aircraft will be assembled in Seville, Spain. The remaining 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in Vadodara, Gujarat, as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

IANS

CBI to seek extension of Sheikh Shahjahan’s custody from court
PM Modi urges top digital content creators to start ‘Create on India Movement’
