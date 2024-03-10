Designer lips by Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi

The intensity and the warmth. The delirium of colour. The alchemy of textures, scents, and senses. They all leap into life in the new Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi limited-edition lipstick collection.

Often regarded as the source of aspiration for the Indian luxury lifestyle, globally renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee takes pride in celebrating Indian heritage and culture, bringing it to a global audience through his fashion, bridal, accessories, fine, and high jewelry designs. Like Estée Lauder, Sabyasachi has built his brand based on a strong emotional connection with women, which is brought to life through this new exclusive collaboration.

Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi presents 10 Satin Matte and Ultra Matte Lipsticks, each crafted to perfection, with gilded cases adorned with 24K gold plated accents and emblazoned with the Bengal tiger. Sabyasachi’s insignia, the Bengal tiger is a symbol of strength, power, and beauty.

The collection celebrates the colour story of India, featuring 10 exclusive matte lipsticks, each shade distinctly curated by Sabyasachi, inspired by individual threads from his designs. The opulent shades, covering a spectrum of hues, named in celebration of Indian culture, feature creamy matte textures for comfortable wear in two luxurious finishes: Satin Matte and Ultra Matte. Each lipstick is a sensorial experience, scented with warm, spicy cinnamon notes.

Shade Lineup:

Muslin Tea – a Satin Matte caramel nude

Apricot Silk – a Satin Matte rosy, mauve nude

Pomelo Rose – a Satin Matte deep rosy nude

Udaipur Coral – a Satin Matte burnt coral

Rouge Bengal – a Satin Matte warm red

Devi Pink – a Satin Matte fuchsia

Calcutta Red – an Ultra Matte blue-red

Bombay Berry – an Ultra Matte deep berry

Coffee Masala – an Ultra Matte warm brown

Tropical Tangerine – an Ultra Matte terracotta

Formula and Finish:

Satin Matte Finish: Delivers immediate moisture and long-lasting colour for up to 10 hours. Creamy, comfortable texture. Non-feathering. Vibrant colour in one stroke. Medium-to-full coverage lipstick.

Ultra Matte Finish: Delivers lasting colour for up to 6 hours. Creamy, comfortable texture. Nourishes and conditions lips with a blend of pomegranate and mango seed oils and moringa butter. Vibrant colour in one stroke. Medium-to-full coverage lipstick.

Suggested Retail Price: Each lipstick in the Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi Collection is sold separately and retails for Rs. 5400

Availability: The Estée Lauder x Sabyasachi Collection is available to pre-order now on Esteelauder.in. Available to purchase beginning 4th March 2024 at all Estée Lauder Boutiques & select stores across Shoppers Stop Beauty, Nykaa Luxe & Tira across 18 cities. Available to purchase online on Esteelauder.in, Nykaa& Tira. (IANSlife)