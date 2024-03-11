Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

I don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain: Swann

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Dharamshala, March 10: Former England spinner Graeme Swann doesn’t believe Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was better than Ben Stokes’ in the five-match Test series. Rather, it was a lethal set of bowlers that “did the trick” for the India skipper.
While Stokes’ leadership style has attracted all the attention prior to and during the series, Rohit’s team emerged 4-1 winners in the end.
“I don’t think he has been superior as a captain because his bowlers have done the trick for him. I think he’s got more weapons at his armoury,” Swann told PTI Videos in an exclusive chat after India inflicted an innings and 64-run defeat on England in the fifth and final Test here on Saturday.
“He’s been good don’t get me wrong, Rohit Sharma, but, I don’t think if you pick this apart and say Stokes has captained badly, I think you are barking up the wrong tree there.
“Rohit Sharma’s bowlers have really come to town for him, come to the party for him, in the last four Test matches, they didn’t in the first one but they have done for the last four,” Swann noted. (PTI)

Previous article
Test cricket is hard: Dravid
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE textbooks troubling parents and booksellers" (ST Feb 27, 2024)...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By K Raveendran It is the height of irony that a...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how are they established in the Jaintia hills? Why does...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

CPI parts ways with INDIA bloc in Jharkhand RANCHI, March 10:The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday parted...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

Popular news

Why are MBOSE books not regularly supplied?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, With reference to the letter titled "Shortage of MBOSE...

Bank must be proceeded against for subverting democracy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
SBI’s vulgar ploy to use secrecy to fight transparency By...

Daloiship and the Traditional Institution in Jaintia Hills

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By HH Mohrmen What are the traditional institutions and how...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge