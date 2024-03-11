Monday, March 11, 2024
Test cricket is hard: Dravid

By: Agencies

Date:

Dharamshala, March 10: Rahul Dravid underlined the importance of staying together and functioning as a unit to be triumphant in the tough world of Test cricket while delivering a motivational dressing room speech after India registered a memorable 4-1 series win over England.
After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the hosts bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series.
“Series like this have to be earned and this is tough. Test cricket is hard at times,” says Dravid. (PTI)

Previous article
I do worry it’s a backroom team made up of cheerleaders: Vaughan
Next article
I don’t think Rohit has been superior as captain: Swann
