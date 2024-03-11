Test cricket is hard: Dravid

Dharamshala, March 10: Rahul Dravid underlined the importance of staying together and functioning as a unit to be triumphant in the tough world of Test cricket while delivering a motivational dressing room speech after India registered a memorable 4-1 series win over England.

After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the hosts bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series.

“Series like this have to be earned and this is tough. Test cricket is hard at times,” says Dravid. (PTI)