Tuesday, March 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday announced that it would shut down an “illegal” new market at Ichamati, Shella, set up by non-tribal traders of the area without the permission or approval of the council.
KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said the new market was opened without obtaining the NOC from the Dorbar Shnong and Hima Sohra and the approval of the council.
Syiem said the council will continue to check trading licences of all non-tribal traders in markets within its jurisdiction.
According to him, the Executive Committee (EC) will conduct the checking since it would be impossible for the enforcement wing to cover all the five districts with only 70 employees.
Syiem made it clear that the council will issue trading licences to genuine non-tribal traders who fulfill all laid down norms and any denial of trading licences will be based on strong grounds.

