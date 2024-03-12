UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration)
Bill, 2022

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 10: The Opposition UDP on Monday questioned on the status of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration) Bill, 2022, and also sought to know the total number of Khasi clan within the jurisdiction of the Council.
Raising the issue during the Question Hour on the first day of the KHADC Budget session, UDP MDC from Mawthadraishan Jambor War questioned as to when the clan bill will get the Governor’s assent.
Questioning if the Executive Committee (EC) has any plan to register and recognise various clans, War expressed his disappointment that the KHADC is yet to have a list of the Khasi clan.
In his reply, KHADC Deputy CEM Pynshngain N. Syiem said that they would need to first properly study the clan bill to get the assent from the Governor.
He also recalled that the Bill seeks to make it mandatory for the Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur to register with the Council.
Syiem informed that Section 13 of the amendment bill has clearly defined on the need for the Dorbar Kur or Seng Kur to register with the Council.
He also informed that an expert committee will soon meet to discuss the amendment bill.
Replying to a query raised by UDP Laban-Mawprem MDC, Mitchell Wankhar, if there is a proposal to correct the system of writing Khasi surnames with English alphabets, Syiem said they will examine if this could be done.
Leader of Opposition Titosstarwell Chyne, on the other hand, said there is already a provision in the clan bill to correct the spelling of the Khasi clan.

