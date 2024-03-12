Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore on Tuesday.

PM Modi will also flag off Vande Bharat trains for different cities of the country. Railway officials will join the programme virtually from 750 railway stations while programs will be organised at 15 railway stations of Jaipur division in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will get nine new dedicated freight corridor stations and Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat train will be extended till Chandigarh. As of now, this train operates till Delhi Sarai Rohilla via Ajmer via Jaipur.

PM Modi will also flag off this train from Chandigarh to Ajmer, virtually.

He will also inaugurate ‘One Station One Product Stall’ at Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and Ringas railway stations of Rajasthan and goods warehouse at Dhankya railway station.

Under this scheme, stalls of special items from that area will be set up at the railway station to ensure that local goods of the area can also be promoted. (IANS)

Previous article
Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of all party...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities a "big win for...
News Alert

‘We will not allow implementation of CAA in TN’, say opposition parties

Shillong, March 12: Tamil Nadu opposition parties have voiced concerns about the implementation of CAA in the state,...
News Alert

CAA notified: Intense night patrol, flag marches conducted in parts of Delhi

Shillong, March 12: Following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, heightened security measures have been maintained...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar...

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer...

‘We will not allow implementation of CAA in TN’, say opposition parties

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Tamil Nadu opposition parties have voiced...
Load more

Popular news

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar...

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer...

‘We will not allow implementation of CAA in TN’, say opposition parties

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Tamil Nadu opposition parties have voiced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge