Deficit budget presented in KHADC

The council’s expenditure has been projected to be Rs 4.33 lakh more than its revenue mobilisation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday presented a Rs 4,33,410 deficit budget of the council for fiscal 2024-25.

The projected expenditure stood at Rs 329,07,00,710 while the estimated revenue mobilisation was pegged at Rs 329,02,67,300.

Presenting the budget on the first day of the council’s budget session, Syiem attributed the deficit to the proposed expenditure being higher than KHADC’s revenue receipts.

He assured the House that the Executive Committee (EC) will try its best to find ways and means to improve the revenue generation of the council.

“We will adopt some austerity measures to improve our financial position,” he said.

Syiem said the council will not be able to reflect on the expenditures and receipts of fiscal 2023-24 in the budget estimates for 2024-25 as the detailed calculation is yet to be received.

“We are going to reflect the expenditures and receipts of fiscal 2023-24 in the budget of 2025-26,” he said.

Syiem said the council is expected to receive more funds from the 15th Finance Commission, according to the reply received from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Informing the House that the council received only the first installment of the tied grant for fiscal 2022-23, he said they are yet to receive any funds from the untied grant from fiscal 2022-2023 onwards.

The CEM said the KHADC’s royalty from minor minerals has increased compared to previous years and that the council expects the state government to release the royalties from major minerals soon.

He also said the revenue from professional tax is also expected to increase with the introduction of online payment.

According to Syiem, the council is expected to receive grants from the state government to improve sports activities and to aid educational institutions through its Research and Development Committee.

About the scheme through the Finance Commission, he said there is a delay in receiving the funds due to the change in the guidelines by the Centre.

“We have managed to upload all the schemes in the e-Gram Swaraj portal. We expect to receive the funds earmarked for the council by the 15th Finance Commission,” he said.

Syiem further said the issuing of the building permission by the EC through the Khasi Hills Building and Structure Regulatory Authority has to a great extent addressed the problems faced by the people and the revenue collected from the building permission has helped fatten the council’s exchequer.

He said the council is facing some problems regarding the issuing of the Land Title Right Certificates due to some notification from the state government.

“We are taking up the matter with the state government and we hope that it will be resolved very soon since the fees collected from issuing the Land Title Right Certificate will add to the revenue of the council,” he said.

Syiem also said the EC has been proactive in checking against illegal trading by the non-tribal people.

He announced that the council will start maintaining land records under its jurisdiction with the help of the National Land Records Modernisation.

Referring to the success of the recently concluded Monolith Festival, he said the EC will soon introduce a Bill to ensure the festival is held once a year to promote and preserve the rich culture and heritage of the Khasi community.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Nomination. Succession and Election of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Lyngskor, Bakhraw, Sordar Shnat Raid, Rangbah Shnong or Sordar Shnong and Administration of Khyrim Syiemship) Bill, 2024, were introduce on the first day of the budget session.