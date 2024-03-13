Wednesday, March 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM lays base for beautification, decongestion projects in city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for three major projects which are expected to ensure beautification and decongestion of the capital city.
The CM laid the base for development of parking infrastructure under Shillong Smart City Private Ltd to provide parking space for 465 vehicles with a total outlay of Rs 90 crore.
A parking lot will be developed at Polo Market Junction, a mechanized multi-level car parking will be constructed at Vivekananda Road near the Addl. Secretariat and a third one will be set up at the Polo Commercial Complex.
Additionally, the CM laid the base for the beautification of Iewduh market at a cost of Rs 15 crore which will revamp and transform the oldest traditional indigenous market.
Sangma also laid the foundation of the Ward’s Lake Promenade under which 1.2 km of stretch opposite the lake will be developed to include a plaza, shops, vending zones, parking space and a restaurant.
This infrastructure will enhance tourist experience, stimulate economic growth through local businesses, and serve as social hubs for people to interact.

