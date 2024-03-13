Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Wednesday reiterated its demand for creation of a separate electoral roll for the GHADC to pave the way for barring non-tribals from participating in the affairs of the Council as well as in the GHADC elections.

A reminder of its earlier representation was submitted to GHADC CEM Albinush Marak on the same day.

Earlier, the forum had also on July 6 last year met GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak and submitted a representation in this regard. However, although assurance to look into the matter was given by the CEM at the time, in the absence of any development so far on the matter, the forum is raising the issue once again.

“We reiterate our demand requesting you once again to kindly take steps to implement the said Constitutional Provisions without further loss of time. We would like to suggest and request you to kindly take measures to prevent the participation of the non-indigenous people in the GHADC Elections. One of our suggestions is the preparation of Separate Electoral Rolls for the indigenous voters of Garo Hills,” the forum said, while suggesting that the same is done immediately so that the new electoral rolls can be used in the GHADC elections slated for 2025.