Demand for revocation of Sec 144 CrPC in WJH border area

SHILLONG, March 12: The KSU, War Jaiñtia Circle, and representatives of various villages in West Jaintia Hills on Tuesday jointly appealed for revocation of the Section 144 CrPC that was imposed in the border villages of the district recently.

In their joint letter to the district magistrate of West Jaintia Hills, KSU President Lop Stevenson Khonglah and village leaders from Bakur, Dawki, Hawai Bhoi Amsia, Sankhat, Muktapur, and Riahjalong urged the district administration to reconsider and revoke the enforcement of Section 144 CrPC in the District.

“We firmly believe that alternative measures can be adopted to address the issue of smuggling and illegal activities along the border, without infringing upon the fundamental rights and freedoms of the local populace,” they said in the letter.

The unilateral decision, made without prior consultation with the local Dorbar heads or the affected communities, has profoundly unsettled the residents of the villages, it added.

“While we acknowledge the concerns expressed by the BSF regarding smuggling activities along the border, we find it unacceptable that the district administration would resort to such stringent measures solely at the insistence of the BSF, without adequately considering the implications on the livelihoods and freedoms of our populace,” they wrote.

They further pointed out that it is essential to highlight the socio-economic conditions prevailing in these regions.

The area suffers from inadequate socio-economic development and dreadful road conditions. The prescribed restrictions significantly hinder the movement of villagers, and disrupt economic activities such as markets and shops, the tourism sector, and instill a sense of fear and insecurity.

Pointing out that it is essential to emphasize that smuggling in the areas along the international has persisted since time immemorial; the urgency in imposing Section 144 CrPC to curb such activities is highly illogical.

They added that the notification failed to acknowledge and overlooked the fact that there are numerous villages within 5 km from the international border and invoking such prohibition would inevitably disrupt the daily lives of the villagers, particularly during market days, Sunday evening services, or social programme.

“We fear that the BSF might misuse this section as a weapon against the innocent people, leading to further distrust and tension between the security forces and the local community”.

The Dorbar Shnong holds significant influence and does not encourage, or condone any activities that contravene the law or jeopardize national security and sovereignty, including smuggling or any other illicit social element endeavors, they said.

Alleging that the BSF engaged in unlawful actions such as shootings, vandalism, and assaults on Indian civilians, falsely labeling them as smugglers and terrorists, they said such extrajudicial actions not only violate the rights of innocent civilians but also undermine the rule of law and democratic values.

These occurrences have eroded the trust and confidence of the people in the BSF, and we fear that the implementation of Section 144 will only serve to exacerbate tensions and lead to further abuses of power by the security forces, they said.

The union and the Dorbar Shnong demanded that any decisions affecting the lives and communities be made through transparent and consultative processes, with the active participation of the local Dorbar Shnong and its representatives.

“It is our sincere hope that the district administration will give due consideration to our concerns and promptly take action to restore the rights and liberties of the people of West Jaifitia Hills,” they said.