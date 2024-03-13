Wednesday, March 13, 2024
News Alert

New 218 km Assam-Arunachal railway line project discussed at high-level meet

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 13: The 67th meeting of the inter-ministerial Network Planning Group evaluated two projects from the Ministry of Railways which include a new broad gauge line project covering 218 km across Doom Dooma (Assam) to Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh) via Parshuram Kund — a major pilgrimage site in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The project holds strategic importance as it will enhance regional connectivity by bridging the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river, a statement noted.

It is set to spur economic and social development in Assam’s Tinsukia district and Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Lohit districts.

The project is also expected to ease passenger and freight movements in the region.

The second project taken up for discussion was the doubling of the 255 km Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga & Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur railway sections in Bihar, under East Central Railway, which will enhance the capacity on the section, and serve as an alternative route from Delhi to Guwahati.

Doubling of this section is expected to increase the revenue from the freight/ passenger traffic.

These projects are intended to contribute to nation-building by integrating various modes of transport, offer substantial socio-economic benefits and will contribute to the overall development of the regions.

The focus of the discussions at the meeting — headed by the Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Rajeev Singh Thakur, revolved around integrated planning of network infrastructure aligned with the principles of PM GatiShakti for comprehensive regional socio-economic advancement, an official said. (IANS)

