MEGHALAYA Students receive stationary items from members of All Shillong Gorkhali Chaatra Sangathan and the Society for Empowerment Education and Development in the city, recently. By: By Our Reporter Date: March 13, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleNod to industrial & investment policy Related articles MEGHALAYA Nod to industrial & investment policy SHILLONG, March 12: The state Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the Meghalaya Industrial and Investment Policy, the IT and... MEGHALAYA CM lays base for beautification, decongestion projects in city SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for three major projects... MEGHALAYA KHADC’s building permission under scanner SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition UDP on Tuesday sought action against people who construct houses without applying for... MEGHALAYA Minor quake hits western M’laya Shillong, March 12: A mild-intensity earthquake hit western Meghalaya on Tuesday afternoon, an official said. The earthquake with a...