Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed the state government’s move to expand the jurisdiction of the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) by including a’kinglands under its ambit, as per the proposed Tura Draft master Plan 2015-35 prepared by the District Urban Planner in West Garo Hills.

The unanimous opposition by the MDCs came in a one day special session held for the purpose. Cutting across party lines, MDCs both from the ruling and the opposition supported the motion to oppose the proposed move, which was placed by GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak.

As per the proposed Tura Draft Master Plan, a’kinglands like Danakgre, Duragre, Alotgre, Chasingre, Doldegre, Rongkhongre, Ballonggre besides others which currently fall under the 9-Tura Constituency would come under the TMB.

“This move by the concerned authorities was vehemently opposed in the special session. The attempt to include the Akhing lands in Municipality is a violation of the provision of the Sixth Schedule and it also violates the Town and Country Planning Act of 1973 as Municipality cannot expand its jurisdiction at will as per this act, but can do so only if GHADC desires to surrender its areas,” Tura MDC, Bernard Marak informed.