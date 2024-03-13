Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Tura Draft Master Plan unanimously opposed by GHADC MDCs  

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, Mar 13: GHADC MDCs on Wednesday unanimously opposed the state government’s move to expand the jurisdiction of the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) by including a’kinglands under its ambit, as per the proposed Tura Draft master Plan 2015-35 prepared by the District Urban Planner in West Garo Hills.

The unanimous opposition by the MDCs came in a one day special session held for the purpose. Cutting across party lines, MDCs both from the ruling and the opposition supported the motion to oppose the proposed move, which was placed by GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak.

As per the proposed Tura Draft Master Plan, a’kinglands like Danakgre, Duragre, Alotgre, Chasingre, Doldegre, Rongkhongre, Ballonggre besides others which currently fall under the 9-Tura Constituency would come under the TMB.

“This move by the concerned authorities was vehemently opposed in the special session. The attempt to include the Akhing lands in Municipality is a violation of the provision of the Sixth Schedule and it also violates the Town and Country Planning Act of 1973 as Municipality cannot expand its jurisdiction at will as per this act, but can do so only if GHADC desires to surrender its areas,” Tura MDC, Bernard Marak informed.

Previous article
Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Wednesday reiterated its demand for creation of a...
MEGHALAYA

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh PS case No. 25(3)2024 U/S 120B/121A IPC R/w sec...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Journal of International Studies launched

   Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies was launched yesterday by Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice...
NATIONAL

New Haryana CM wins floor test by voice vote

Chandigarh, March 13: A day after assuming charge, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday won the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...

USTM Journal of International Studies launched

MEGHALAYA 0
   Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies...
Load more

Popular news

Forum reiterates demand for separate electoral rolls in GHADC

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Mar 13: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF)...

Explosives, small arm recovered by Ri Bhoi Police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: In continuation of investigation under Nongpoh...

USTM Journal of International Studies launched

MEGHALAYA 0
   Guwahati, March 13: The USTM Journal of International Studies...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge