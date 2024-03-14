Thursday, March 14, 2024
NATIONAL

Bengal ration distribution case: ED raids multiple locations in Sandeshkhali

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, March 14: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday was conducting raids

Sources said that besides the ration distribution case, a particular Sandeshhali- based entity involved in export of fish products and owned by the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, is also a target of the renewed operations of the central agency.

In this connection, as per the latest information available, the ED sleuths escorted by a huge contingent of armed CAPF personnel, are conducting raids at local fish market at Dhamakhali, the principal waterway entry point to Sandeshkhali, which is basically a conglomeration of islands.

A small team of ED sleuths was at the residence of Nashiruddin Mollah, a partner in the ownership of the fish market. The market where the raid and search operation are on is popular as the hub of wholesale trading of prawn and shrimps.

It is learnt that Nashiruddin Mollah is also an active associate in the fish export business of Sheikh Shahjahan, an accused both in the ration distribution case as well as in the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

ED’s current raid and search operations were based on specific clues secured by their officials that a substantial portion of the ill-gotten proceeds in the ration distribution case was invested in the fishing-trading businesses owned by Shahjahan.

On Thursday Shahjahan, who is in the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) now, will be presented at district court at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district in connection with the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF sleuths.

IANS

Farmers’ mahapanchayat in Delhi: Heavy security deployed, traffic advisory issued
CM Kejriwal moves Delhi sessions court against magisterial court issuing summons over ED’s complaints
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

