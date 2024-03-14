Thursday, March 14, 2024
CRIME

Inmate found dead in de-addiction centre in Uttar Pradesh, family blames manager

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 14: An inmate at a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Mohanlalganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow, was found dead on Thursday morning.

The inmate was found hanging from the window of a private ward in the centre.

A resident of Rajajipuram, the deceased (name withheld on request) had been admitted to the de-addiction centre on March 7.

The family has blamed Vipin Tiwari, the manager of the centre, for the incident and said that he had been harassing the deceased.

The police spokesman said that the investigation would cover all aspects of the incident, including the family’s allegations.

The body has been sent for post mortem. (IANS)

