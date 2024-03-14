Thursday, March 14, 2024
SWGH Sector Officers briefed on their responsibilities before LS Polls

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

TURA, Mar 14: The Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, South West Garo Hills, R. P. Marak on Thursday briefed Sector Officers of the three Assembly constituencies under the district, namely, 53-Ampati, 54-Mahendraganj and 55-Salmanpara, on their responsibilities and concerns with regard to Election management right from the announcement till completion of the poll process in the run up to the upcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024.

The meeting was also attended by Addl Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, including the Nodal officers of various cells constituted at the district level for the forthcoming elections.

The District Election Officer while discussing about the pre-poll responsibilities and requirements, asked the Sector Officers to personally visit the polling stations under their respective sectors without solely depending on the BLOs.

Later, the Sector Officers were briefed on the poll eve responsibilities, poll day responsibilities, after poll responsibilities, polling process, Model Code of Conduct and other important aspects of election through a power-point presentation by District Informatics Officer, NIC, Ampati, E. Marak.

Meanwhile, a direction has also been given to all Arms licence holders under the district to deposit their arms at the nearest police stations with immediate effect, to ensure free and fair conduct of election in the district.

Previous article
AITC meets in Tura over poll preparations
