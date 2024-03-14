The Precariat and the case for a Wealth Tax

By Avner Pariat

The concept of the “precariat” refers to a social class characterized by instability, insecurity, and uncertainty in terms of employment and income. Coined by British economist Guy Standing in the early 2000s, the term combines “precarious” and “proletariat” to describe a group of people who lack job security, stable income, and access to traditional benefits such as healthcare and pensions. The “precariat” represents a shift in the nature of work and employment relationships. Based on this well-rounded definition, I think it would be safe to say that most of the population of Meghalaya under 40 would qualify to be called “precariat”.

The prevalence of non-standard forms of employment, such as temporary work, part-time jobs, and gig work dominates the lives of our citizens. These include the jobs of security guards, drivers, manual labourers and the euphemistically called “casual” workers. These types of employment offer no job security, minimal benefits, and stagnant low wages. As a result, members of the “precariat” are constantly at risk of financial insecurity, unable to plan for the future or invest in their long-term well-being. I see this desperation every day when I am on the campaign trail. I see it in the eyes of the constituents, I see it in my own eyes when I look into the mirror. I cannot see how the 10-billion-dollar dream will flow into the hands of those who need it most.

One of the defining features of the past few decades has been a systematic obliteration of the social welfare state. As economist S Mahendra Dev reminds us, “the biggest inequality in India has been the slow progress in social indicators and human development in spite of high economic growth. It is known that India’s progress in the social sector has been much slower compared to its GDP growth.” (EPW, January 31 2020) This is as true for Meghalaya as it has been for the rest of the country. In addition, being almost 70 % dependent on the Centre as Conrad Sangma mentioned in this year’s Budget Session (Shillong Times, February 21) renders Meghalaya in an undesirable situation because if Delhi cuts money, we feel it most acutely. This is why without a doubt the present states of the Social Welfare and Labour departments must be understood and taken up with great public scrutiny. Neither department finds a mention as a specific overhead when it comes to budget allocations made this year. These two VERY IMPORTANT departments are apparently not considered as important by the government.

So, what is to be done then because we know that this is how things stand, the administration will ask. What is to be done when the Centre itself is not sending us enough money? How will we budget for these things if there is a dearth of funds coming in from the respective ministries? The answer is simple and straightforward. We can start by imposing a Wealth Tax on those who are the biggest beneficiaries of the government. As I have outlined in a previous article, one way towards a more equitable egalitarian re-distribution of wealth would be to support and uphold the rights of Labour and not just the wealthy contractor class. This is the same class that stands to make numerous swimming pools of money if MDA II realises its 10-billion-dollar economy. Imposing a Wealth Tax on them might be difficult since they control the government and the ADCs but we must start the fight for it now! These people have directly benefitted from the creation and expansion of the “precariat”. They have made enormous sums of money while contributing very little to the overall betterment of those whom they exploit.

Take the example of the rat-hole miner who risks injury and death while his overlord sits smugly in a Laitumkhrah bar, drunk talking to politicians on his phone. Don’t tell that man is a “job creator”. Or take the example of the car salesperson who has to live from “commissions” while his boss plays politics in the Secretariat. Don’t tell me he is a “job creator”. Under this wonderful guise, as “job creator”, various acts of exploitation go on daily. This is why we need a stronger Department of Labour. In addition, a Wealth Tax can fill the revenue deficit we feel so acutely in terms of Social Spending. The money is there in the state. We just have to know where it is and how to get it!

Addressing the challenges faced by the “precariat” will require a multi-faceted approach. This includes implementing policies that provide greater job security, such as strengthening labour protections and promoting collective bargaining through unions. Additionally, there is a need for policies that ensure access to social protections and welfare benefits for all workers, regardless of their employment status. Traditional social safety nets, such as unemployment insurance and healthcare, are often inadequate or unavailable to those in precarious employment situations. This leaves the “precariat” vulnerable to economic shocks and unable to cope with unexpected expenses or periods of unemployment. A sense of social and political alienation comes upon them at such times. Many feel marginalized and excluded, with limited opportunities for social mobility and political representation. This alienation can lead to feelings of resentment and disillusionment, fuelling various forms of bigotry. Instead of seeing a lying politician as an immoral individual, the politician’s ethnicity comes to the fore and becomes a target for hatred. Instead of seeing a corrupt official as one of many corrupt officials, people start to generalise his personal corruption as being the corruption of “his people”.

This is why if a Garo or Khasi politician steals, his entire ethnic group has to bear the brunt of the accusation. That is why it is imperative for any Progressive government to take the plight of the “precariat” with serious consideration. We cannot afford another Manipur, we have come too far to lose all this now. Ultimately, every government must decide: will they continue to aid in the bloating of the wealthy or will they think about the masses who have no hope right now of a better tomorrow? One road will lead to temporary shallow success while the other will lead to a permanent enduring legacy.