Thursday, March 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Unlike previous regimes, N-E ranks high on Modi govt’s priorities: FM Sitharaman tells ‘Viksit Bharat’ participants

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 14: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reiterated Modi government’s commitment and resolve to bring North-Eastern states at par with the rest of country on development index and provide them with the equal opportunity, as in other parts.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue at IIT Guwahati, the Finance Minister listed out series of developmental programmes initiated and launched under Modi government in last ten years and how it has brought a paradigm shift in the development of the North-Eastern region.

Previous regimes left the region ignored and neglected for many decades but the Modi government, since coming to power in 2014, has laid special emphasis and focus on its growth, she said.

She further pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken keen interest in setting up new “growth centres” and also envisioned harnessing of local resources, intrinsic to the region and all this is giving unprecedented outcome.

“Bamboo mission programme has brought big attention to the North-East. As the world is fast abandoning use of paper and plastic, the bamboos are finding a global acceptance,” she told the Viksit Bharat event participants.

Highlighting the Centre’s schemes, the Finance Minister informed, “More than Rs 25,000 crore development funds have been allocated to N-E states so far while the Rs 6,600 crore funds were given for job-oriented development in the region.

“India hosted the G20 Summit. Out of hundred, more than 20 events were held in N-E region. Many ministers and foreign delegates descended to the region, prompting the locals to showcase their products to visiting global dignitaries,” she added.

Boasting about medical tourism potential of the region, FM Sitharaman said that seven cancer hospitals in Assam will turn the region into a hub for medical services and it will see patients visiting the state from entire South Asia for cheaper and high-end treatments.

She further informed, “Not long ago, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for seven cancer hospitals in Assam. Besides this, eight new medical colleges and two new IIITs have been opened. To strengthen education system, more than 800 schools have been established while 25 lakh teachers are getting trained.”

“This pace of growth in North-East has never been witnessed before,” she asserted.

The Finance Minister, when queried on government’s roadmap for making India a superpower by 2047, quipped, “this is why we urge you to become Viksit Bharat Ambassadors.”

She urged the participants to join the movement as ambassador and spread the message of hope that if all this can be achieved in last 10 years, what all can be done in many more years till 2047.

Prior to the event, the Union Minister was also felicitated before the interaction programme with the students at Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue in Guwahati.

IANS

 

Previous article
Lamphelpat lake rejuvenation, a triumph for conservation efforts in Manipur
Next article
Bhutan PM arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi, March 14: Engineer-turned philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP...
NATIONAL

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee on Thursday picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir...
NATIONAL

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC) on Simultaneous Elections constituted under the Chairmanship of Ram...
INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan PM arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’

New Delhi, March 14: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in India on Thursday to expand the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Engineer-turned philanthropist and author Sudha...

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member...

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC)...
Load more

Popular news

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Engineer-turned philanthropist and author Sudha...

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member...

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge