Friday, March 15, 2024
NATIONAL

ECI to announce schedule for Lok Sabha polls 2024 on March 16

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said that the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be announced on March 16.

With the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also be implemented.

Along with the Lok Sabha election, the ECI will also announce the schedule of elections for some state assemblies including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The ECI said that the schedule will be announced at 3 pm on March 16 (Saturday).

The ECI said that their team is set for action-packed weeks ahead.

On Friday, the newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also took charge at ECI headquarters in New Delhi.

On Thursday, the Central government issued the notification for the appointment of the two election commissioners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the election commissioners.

The decision comes days after the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The selection panel, which zeroed in on Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, includes the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a designated Union Cabinet minister.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was in the three-member panel in capacity as the opposition member.

Besides, the Prime Minister and the Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

 

