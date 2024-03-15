Friday, March 15, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israel receives Hamas’ response to Gaza truce proposal

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 15: Israel has reportedly received Hamas’ response to a new ceasefire deal proposal from Qatari mediators.

David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, on Thursday received the written response from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Israeli official.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement, saying Hamas “continues to fortify itself with unfounded demands”.

The Prime Minister’s office added that the wartime Cabinet is expected to convene on Friday to discuss the proposal.

Hamas confirmed in a statement that it has presented a “comprehensive vision” of a truce that includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza since the group launched its deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year. (IANS)

China urges US to stop ‘suppression’ of TikTok
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

