Saturday, March 16, 2024
NATIONAL

Centre declares JKLF unlawful association for 5 more years

Srinagar, March 16: Central government on Saturday declared the Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) as an unlawful association for a further period of 5 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an X-post said that: “The Modi government has declared the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years.”

He said: “The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences.”

The Central government has so far declared all anti-national and secessionist armed or political organisations and trusts as unlawful associations.

This is part of the government’s larger policy to target the ecosystem of terror that sustained and supported various terrorist groups and individuals so violence started in J&K in late 1989.

IANS

Despite ECI’s warning, 30,000 non-bailable warrants in Bengal yet to be executed: Sources
With a high profile constituency, sitting MP and CM Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi is at advantage
