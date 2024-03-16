Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks govt to re-advertise police jobs, up age limit

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday asked the state government to re-advertise the vacancies in the Meghalaya Police by enhancing the upper age limit at par with other states in India for candidates belonging to the ST and SC categories.
In a letter to the state government, the HYC referred to the applications for filling up various vacancies in the Meghalaya Police through advertisement number PTS/CRB/RECB/2023-24/350 on March 6. It drew the government’s attention to paragraph 9 (eligibility) of the advertisement seeking applications for the posts of UB constable, fireman, driver fireman, fireman mechanic, MPRO operator, signal operator, AB constable, battalion constable, MPRO guard, constable handyman, and driver constable from those aged 18-21 years with a relaxation of five years for ST/SC candidates.
The HYC resented the upper age limit of 26 years for ST/SC candidates and said it would affect a majority of the youths unemployed due to various unforeseen reasons.
“When other states in the country prescribe the upper age limit as more than 30 years for ST/SC candidates, we fail to understand why our government in a state where a majority of the citizens belong to the ST category is putting a restriction on applying for the above-mentioned posts,” the HYC said.
Pointing out that the recruitment process was affected for two or three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other unforeseen events, the HYC said this should have been taken into consideration before the recruitment policy was drawn up.
“Now, where will these youths deprived of applying for the posts in the police go? Do we want them to go astray and be a burden on society and the state as a whole?” the HYC asked.
“Therefore, we urge you to take necessary steps to withdraw the said advertisement and re-advertise by enhancing the upper age limit at par with other states in India for candidates belonging to ST and SC categories,” the HYC said.
HITO calls for increase in eligibility age
Meanwhile, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on Friday urged Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to increase the eligibility age for recruitment in government departments.
In a letter to the CM, HITO president Donbok Dkhar said they would be grateful if the government raises the eligibility age from 27 years to 32 years and from 32 years to 37 for the Schedule Tribes, for recruitment of candidates in various posts in different departments of the government, opening the doors for employment of youths in the state.
The HITO president also sought for an increase in the eligibility age for candidates applying in the Police department.
“We urge to consider the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown which has halted the recruitment exams and tests of aspiring candidates, which has denied many individuals from applying for vacant posts in the various branches of the Police department due to the age limit being a handicap to the aspirants through no fault of their own,” Dkhar said.

