Saturday, March 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Emerging technologies will not replace teachers: NEHU VC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

All India Children’s Educational eContent Competition gets under way at Umiam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: North-Eastern Hill University vice chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla believes new and emerging technologies will not replace teachers.
“Teachers, especially of young minds, are more important than ever,” Shukla said during the inaugural function of two-day All India Children’s Educational eContent Competition (AICEeCC) for the year 2023-24 held at the North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), NCERT, Umiam on Friday.
He exhorted academicians to break the academic silos to foster innovations and unleash the country’s enormous potential.
Prof Shukla emphasized on the important roles of teachers in achieving the goals of Amrit Kaal and Viksit Bharat.
Viksit Bharat @2047, as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can be achieved with the appropriate use of technology, not only in economy but also in education, he said.
According to him, the Indian Knowledge System will make India “Vishwaguru” again.
The VC also emphasised that children should become prosumers (individuals who both consume and produce) rather than merely consuming e-content. The competition is organised to provide the necessary fillip to make quality e-content in the country, he added.
Prof Shukla narrated the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 which recommends a new pedagogy that needs to be implemented in sync with technology to achieve the desired learning outcomes.
In his brief address, Prof Amarendra Prasad Behera, who is the Joint Director of Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT, New Delhi, explained the context in which the AICEeCC is organised.
The NEP, 2020 focuses on providing engaging learning experiences for children. The central budget for 2022-23 gave a policy direction to start a competition for incentivising the creation of quality e-content.
This year, the competition received more than 750 entries under various categories of audio, video and new media. Some of them will be screened during the course of these two days. More than 100 delegates from different parts of the country are attending the event. Each programme will be debated and discussed at length.
Others present during the inaugural programme include the principal of NERIE Prof FG Dkhar, NERIE Head of Education Prof SC Roy and Head of PRD, CIET, NCERT, Prof Shashi Prabha.
Dr Prachi Ghildyal, Assistant Professor, NERIE, anchored the inaugural session. Dr Abhay Kumar, Assistant Professor, CIET, NCERT, New Delhi, is the national coordinator of the competition.
During the valedictory session on Saturday, the winners of the best programme and individual excellence will be announced. A cash prize of Rs 40,000 along with a certificate and a trophy will be awarded to the winners of the best programmes. A jury, consisting of eminent experts in the field, evaluated the programmes.

Previous article
HYC asks govt to re-advertise police jobs, up age limit
Next article
Nokmas resent Tura master plan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Nokmas resent Tura master plan

By Our Reporter TURA, March 15: The Council of Nokmas in Tura on Friday sent a missive the Commissioner...
MEGHALAYA

HYC asks govt to re-advertise police jobs, up age limit

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday asked the state government to re-advertise...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to hold Strawberry Fest from April 5

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The much-awaited Strawberry Festival is all set to kick-start from April 5 with...
MEGHALAYA

LS elections: NPP sounds poll bugle

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: Continuing its tradition started by PA Sangma, the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nokmas resent Tura master plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter TURA, March 15: The Council of Nokmas...

HYC asks govt to re-advertise police jobs, up age limit

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council...

M’laya to hold Strawberry Fest from April 5

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The much-awaited Strawberry Festival...
Load more

Popular news

Nokmas resent Tura master plan

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter TURA, March 15: The Council of Nokmas...

HYC asks govt to re-advertise police jobs, up age limit

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council...

M’laya to hold Strawberry Fest from April 5

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 15: The much-awaited Strawberry Festival...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge