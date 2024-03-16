M’laya to hold Strawberry Fest from April 5

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The much-awaited Strawberry Festival is all set to kick-start from April 5 with a slew of activities already in line across the state.

The festival, which will culminate on April 13, is being held through a collaborative initiative of the Departments of Tourism and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare to promote agro-tourism in Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that the Directorate of Horticulture has undertaken large-scale plantation of strawberries under various central and state programmes.

Since the harvest season for strawberry has begun, the vibrant strawberry fields in the villages of Syntung and Nohron in East Khasi Hills, Umktieh and Sohliya in Ri-Bhoi, Baladinggre, Darechikgre, Durakantragre in West Garo Hills are all geared up to hold the Strawberry Festival.

Some of the attractions of the festival are strawberry-picking at the farms, wine-tasting, jam-making, glamping in the strawberry fields, live music, cultural performances, et al. Strawberry saplings will also be up on sale during the festival.