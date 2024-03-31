Evening market finale captivates visitors

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: As March bids farewell with its diverse weather, so does the three-month-long evening market at Ward’s Lake, which concluded on Saturday.

Launched in January under the auspices of the Meghalaya Tourism department, the market was an initiative by Meghalayan Age Ltd and Dakti Crafts, delighted visitors Monday through Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

A section of Ward’s Lake was transformed into a bustling marketplace with it showcasing a plethora of entrepreneurs offering an eclectic mix of goods, ranging from wine and fast food to indigenous spices, clothing, and more.

Walking through the market felt like strolling under a canopy of warm lights, with the lake’s serene reflection adding to the ambiance, creating picturesque moments for photographers and visitors alike.

The guests were mix of locals and tourists alike, who had a gala time witnessing the lakeside, after the sun went down.

On good days, like Fridays and Saturdays, the market witnessed around 150-plus walkins from visitors. Also, at the same time, the marketplace gave a platform for around 50-plus entrepreneurs, throughout the period of six months, of which some were consistent throughout.

While some entrepreneurs remained steadfast participants, others rotated in and out, contributing to the market’s dynamic nature. The grand finale of the pilot project witnessed the vibrant Shillong Cosplay community coming together to perform by the lakeside, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Upon entering into the warmly lit lane, by the lakeside, leading the way into the evening market, an array of pictures and paintings, by local photographers and artists find their place, almost luring the tourists into exploring the state.

Adding to the charm, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Artists (MGMP) graced the stage, providing soothing melodies to accompany the evening’s activities. For a nominal entry fee of Rs. 50, patrons enjoyed the serene setting, complemented by live music, making it an unforgettable experience for families and loved ones alike.

While some entrepreneurs participated consistently, others joined on a rotational basis, contributing to the market’s dynamic atmosphere.

The final day of the pilot project of the market, saw the cosplay community of Shillong, coming together to perform by the lakeside, and that made the scattered audience all excitedly come near the stage.

Although the current iteration of the market has concluded, there’s excitement for what’s to come, as the market is set to return later in the year, but becoming bigger and better, and in a different location.