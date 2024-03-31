BSF men foil smuggling bid, nabs 2 Indian nationals

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 30: Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier have thwarted a smuggling attempt near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Kuliang, East Jaintia Hills, and apprehended two Indian nationals.

According to a statement here, the BSF, while acting on information, identified and subsequently intercepted a vehicle laden with 35,000 kg of sugar, which was being smuggled to Bangladesh on Thursday.

“The vehicle was coming from Ladrymbai and heading towards Kuliang bordering area. Upon questioning, the driver and co-driver failed to produce any valid documents about the consignment of sugar,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the seized items and apprehended persons have been handed over to the customs office for further legal action.