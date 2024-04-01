Monday, April 1, 2024
I-T not to take action on tax notices issued to Cong till elections: Centre tells SC

New Delhi, April 1: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Income Tax (I-T) Department will not take any action on tax notices issued to the Congress party till the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections get over.

A Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna was apprised by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta that the I-T Department will not proceed to recover approximately Rs 3,500 crore tax demand from the grand old party in view of the special circumstances arising due to general polls.

“Since election is going on, Milords, we would not like any problem to arise to any political party,” submitted SG Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre.

Saying that the I-T Department has much to say, he requested the apex court to post the matter in the second week of June for further hearing on merits after the elections get over.

Recording the statement made on behalf of the I-T Department that no-coercive action will be taken against the appellant Congress in the meantime, the Bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, directed the matter to be listed on July 24.

Last week, the Delhi High Court turned down the pleas filed by Congress challenging the initiation of income tax re-assessment proceedings by tax authorities.

IANS

PM lauds RBI, says India must become financially ‘Atmanirbhar’ in 10 years
AAP faces crucial test in upcoming MCD mayoral polls ahead of LS elections
